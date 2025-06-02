Arrested Volusia County deputy resigns from department

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — An off-duty Volusia Sheriff’s Office deputy who was arrested overnight for riding a motorcycle with a fictitious tag has resigned in lieu of termination from employment, according to VSO.

Former deputy Erica Muzzy was stopped on I-4 West near Deltona around 11:07 p.m. on May 31, 2025, riding a motorcycle with a tag that was flipped up and not visible.

Earlier in the evening Muzzy was involved in an incident in Deltona.

Around 8:51 p.m., a deputy spotted a motorcycle rider at Wawa on 3400 Howland Blvd. who had fled from an attempted traffic stop. While being detained, that rider called out to Muzzy, who was with his group of riders, and who became argumentative with the deputy conducting the investigation.

After his arrest, Muzzy left the Wawa riding her motorcycle with a fictitious tag.

Muzzy was arrested and charged with possession of a counterfit license plate and was transported to the Volusia County jail.

Muzzy had been a deputy since 2021.

