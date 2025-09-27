Local

Arrest made in Marion County hit-and-run that killed pedestrian

By Jonathan Grass, WFTV News
OCALA, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol has arrested a woman suspected in a fatal hit-and-run.

Troopers have charged Somer Lynn Fox, 32, of Seminole, with failing to stop/remain at the scene of a crash involving death.

The wreck happened Tuesday night along State Road 200 at the intersection of SW 60th Street in Ocala. Troopers say the 76-year-old victim was pushing a cart of groceries when a van fatally struck him.

