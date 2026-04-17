Arraignment date set for stepbrother charged in killing of Anna Kepner

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A 16-year-old accused of killing his stepsister, Anna Kepner, is scheduled to be arraigned later this month in federal court in Miami.

Timothy Hudson, identified as Kepner’s stepbrother, is set to appear April 22, 2026, at 10 a.m. before a duty magistrate judge in Miami.

Hudson was initially charged as a juvenile, but the U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday that he will now be prosecuted as an adult. He faces charges of aggravated sexual abuse and murder.

In a court motion, federal prosecutors said evidence presented during the juvenile proceedings showed the alleged conduct involved some of the most serious and egregious crimes, supporting the decision to pursue adult charges.

Additional details are expected to emerge during the arraignment.

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