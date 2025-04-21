Local

Armed man shot to death by police after fight outside downtown Orlando bar, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. — A fight outside of a downtown Orlando bar led to a deadly officer-involved shooting early Easter morning.

The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. near the Thrive Cocktail Lounge & Eatery at the corner of Orange Avenue and Central Boulevard.

Officers said a man pulled out a gun during a fight outside of the cocktail bar.

Police said they saw the man drop the gun, pick it back up, and later fired a shot into the air before fleeing the scene.

Officers pursued him and confronted the man, instructing him to drop the weapon.

Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith said his officers issued multiple commands for the suspect to drop the weapon, but he refused.

The man was then shot by officers during the standoff.

He was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

No officers were injured in the shooting, which is now under investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

