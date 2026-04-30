Armed carjacking sparks wild I-4 police chase across Central Florida

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Several law enforcement agencies responded to an armed carjacking on Wednesday night.

Police said James Seth Yawn, 38, was arrested after a high-speed pursuit across Central Florida.

He faces multiple charges, including three felonies: fleeing with disregard of safety, aggravated assault on an officer and use or display of a firearm during a felony.

According to a report, the chase involved the Florida Highway Patrol and the Winter Park Police Department, reaching speeds of up to 127 mph on Interstate 4.

The pursuit originated from an armed robbery and carjacking, with the Winter Park Police Department informing Florida Highway Patrol of an active chase on I-4.

Officials said the stolen vehicle at one point was being pursued by several police vehicles with emergency lights and sirens on at a high rate of speed.

Officers said Yawn was driven aggressively, weaving through traffic and endangering other drivers.

He reportedly braked and veered to block the attempts to stop the police chase.

Yawn was removed from the vehicle and arrested at 8:22 p.m., police said.

According to a report, Yawn initially provided false names and dates of birth, including “Messiah” and “Son of Adam,” before he was later identified through his fingerprints.

Yawn was arrested and booked into the Seminole County jail.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group