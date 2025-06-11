Local

Argument at Kissimmee gas station ends with machete attack, deputies say

By Jonathan Grass, WFTV News
Argument at Kissimmee gas station ends with machete attack, deputies say An alleged verbal dispute at a gas station in Kissimmee sent one man to the hospital and another to jail.
By Jonathan Grass, WFTV News

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — An alleged verbal dispute at a gas station in Kissimmee sent one man to the hospital and another to jail.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office says on Monday afternoon, a woman ran to a deputy stopped at intersection by the Circle K at 4692 West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway. She told the deputy her brother was attacked with a machete, and the man who did it took her brother to the hospital.

Deputies went to the hospital and learned the attack stemmed from an argument at the Circle K.

Deputies ay they searched the suspect’s truck and found the machete and the victim’s blood.

Angel Ramos-Arce, 35, was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office’s nonemergency line at 407-348-222.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!