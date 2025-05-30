Approaching front will bring big changes to Central Florida this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — More rain and storms are likely to end the work week, but the timing of the activity will be shifting.

Showers and storms will continue to develop in the morning hours, with the heaviest activity likely in the afternoon.

Some storms could again be strong again, with highs in the upper 80s.

The storms will quickly wind down by early evening, but more activity will move in during the early morning hours. Lows will be in the mid-70s.

A cold front will push through the area Saturday. This will bring rain and storms during the morning hours, with dry conditions by early afternoon. Highs to start the weekend will be in the upper 80s.

Drier air marches in for Sunday, greatly reducing rain chances.

Many areas will be dry, with warmer highs in the low 90s.

Lower rain and storm chances will likely continue to start next week, with a few widely scattered storms expected. Highs for both Monday and Tuesday will be in the low 90s.

Higher storm chances will return by the middle of next week as moisture returns to the area.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group