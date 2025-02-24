Apple announces $500 billion investment program

Apple announced on Monday a major investment in the United States over the next four years.

In a press release early Monday, the tech giant announcing plans to invest over $500 billion in the U.S. over the next four years. The investment will focus on a wide range of initiatives but with focus on artificial intelligence, silicon engineering, and skill development across the country according to the release.

As a proud American company, we're thrilled to continue to make significant investments in the US. Today, we’re announcing a $500 billion commitment to support American innovation, advanced manufacturing, and high tech job creation. https://t.co/xoNy7zGqZG — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) February 24, 2025

The announcement comes after President Donald Trump had previously announced an increase in tariffs on imports to the United States from China, a key manufacturing partner of Apple products.

Just over a month ago, President Trump had teased the possible deal at his ‘Make America Great Again Rally’ in Washington D.C. saying, “I spoke with Tim Cook of Apple. He said they’re going to make a massive investment in the United States because of our big election win.”

The plan includes a new advanced manufacturing facility in Houston which will produce serves to support Apple Intelligence and to double its U.S. Advanced Manufacturing fund which touts training ‘the next generation of U.S. manufacturers.”

