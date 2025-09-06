Apopka Retirees Caught in Pension Math Error: Dozens overpaid, shortchanged but still no resolution

APOPKA, Fla. — A pension recalculation in the City of Apopka has left dozens of retired employees either underpaid or overpaid—some for years—due to a change in how benefits were calculated.

In total, 106 retirees were affected:

62 are now receiving increased benefits

are now receiving benefits 44 will see their payments reduced

Apopka Police Captain Steve Brick, who also serves on the pension board, told city commissioners he raised concerns years ago about the potential for miscalculations.

“I am heartbroken that we are where we are,” Brick said during the commission meeting.“It should not have to take six years to correct this.”

Brick added, “My hope is that we move forward in a cooperative manner to do what’s best and what’s right for our pensioners and employees and get this to the point where everyone has confidence in the plan.”

Despite his comments, neither the city nor the consulting company at the center of the issue directly answered Brick’s question about why it took so long to fix the error at the public meeting.

In fact, the company stated it was not present to answer questions but rather to provide an overview. They previously said this was not a mistake, but rather a change in how pension benefits were managed. An audit showed it was not being done in accordance with the law.

Reassurances Amid the Fallout

While some expressed frustration and heartbreak, others tried to assure residents and retirees that the city’s pension system remains stable.

Fire Lieutenant Mark Fry, a 22-year pension board veteran, said this issue should not shake confidence in the city’s retirement plans.

“This is a very isolated incident with a certain number of people,” Fry said.“This is in no way a reflection on the way that the plans have been run or the funding of the plan. They are very sound—I would say some of the best in the state.”

Both the city and the consulting firm say they hope to have the matter fully resolved in the coming weeks.

For now, dozens of retirees are left adjusting to the unexpected changes in their monthly benefits.

