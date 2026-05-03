Apopka Police arrest two after shots fired damage vehicles and fence

APOPKA, Fla. — The Apopka Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on April, 24.

Shots were fired near Martin Street and N. Maine Avenue, resulting in damage to multiple vehicles and a fence.

While no injuries were reported, Police arrested Jesus Barragan and another individual in connection with the shooting. A firearm was also recovered during the investigation.

Both men face charges including shooting into buildings or vehicles and criminal mischief for property damage over $1,000.

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