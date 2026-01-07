Apopka Mayoral Race Turns Legal

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — On Monday, a lawsuit was filed in the Ninth Judicial Circuit in Orange County by Mayor of Apopka Bryan Nelson. The suit alleges that one of Nelson’s challengers in the March election, County Commissioner Christine Moore, does not qualify for the race.

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

The suit alleges that Moore “...failed to meet the qualifications for election to the office of the Mayor of the City of Apopka...” Specifically, that Moore was not a resident of the city for at least one year before seeking election.

Claims in the suit include that Moore’s vehicle was photographed between the hours of 6:00 am and 7:00 am at an address outside of the city limits over a 70-day timeline that was after her notice of filing. As well as concerns over the way a qualifying fee was paid not by the campaign treasurer as required by Florida statute, but rather directly from Christine Moore.

The check and paperwork included in that filing cites payments and filings as of December 15th of 2025.

The lawsuit also cites City Clerk of Apopka Susan Bone and Orange County Supervisor of Elections Karen Castor Dental as defendants.

This comes as Christine Moore has maintained a reported campaign funding lead over the incumbent mayor. The next round of campaign financial disclosures are due January 12th.

WDBO has contacted both campaigns for comment.

The Apopka mayoral election is scheduled for March 10th.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2026 Cox Media Group