Apartment fire forces residents into morning cold in Orlando

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com and Q McCray, WFTV.com
Apartment fire forces residents into morning cold in Orlando Firefighters responded Thursday morning to the Royal Isles complex off South Semoran Boulevard. (Q McCray, WFTV.com/WFTV)
ORLANDO, Fla. — Fire forced some residents at an Orlando apartment building out into the cold early Thursday.

Shortly after 4 a.m., firefighters responded to the Royal Isles complex off South Semoran Boulevard.

The fire reportedly broke out in an apartment along Lyons Street.

Channel 9 was there as firefighters sprayed water onto a section of the building.

The flames forced some people to evacuate their apartments.

