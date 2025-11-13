Apartment fire forces residents into morning cold in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Fire forced some residents at an Orlando apartment building out into the cold early Thursday.

Shortly after 4 a.m., firefighters responded to the Royal Isles complex off South Semoran Boulevard.

The fire reportedly broke out in an apartment along Lyons Street.

Channel 9 was there as firefighters sprayed water onto a section of the building.

The flames forced some people to evacuate their apartments.

Channel 9's Q McCray is near the scene of the fire.

He's working to learn how the fire started, the extent of damage, and how many people have been impacted.

