Another flight from Haiti lands at Orlando International Airport, officials say

(Josh Miranda)

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — The state of Florida landed another flight of Americans out of Haiti this weekend.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management announced that an additional 21 Americans have been flown into Florida from Haiti.

This is the state’s second chartered flight out of Haiti.

The rescue flight landed at MCO last night with Americans who were unable to return home due to the ongoing political crisis in Haiti.

To date, the FDEM has rescued 35 Americans by state-coordinated emergency flights.

“The Division is working around the clock through every available avenue to get our residents home,” said Division Executive Director Kevin Guthrie. “Governor DeSantis directed us to tackle every challenge in our path and not stop until the mission is complete.”

Once the Americans land, FDEM said they will have access to numerous resources including:

  • Meals and water
  • Lodging
  • Transportation
  • Basic health and medical screenings
  • Care supplies for infants, toddlers, seniors, and pets
  • A family reunification center

The Florida Governor declared a State of Emergency and authorized FDEM to execute the rescue operations.

Haiti Violence Children look through a fence at a shelter for families displaced by gang violence, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Wednesday, March 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph) (Odelyn Joseph/AP)

