An Amazon Web Services outage is causing major disruptions around the world.

The service provides remote computing services to many governments, universities, and companies, including The Associated Press.

On DownDetector, a website that tracks online outages, users reported issues with Snapchat, Roblox, Fortnite, online broker Robinhood, the McDonald’s app, and many other services.

Amazon Web Services said on the site where it provides updates that services in its eastern U.S. region were disrupted and engineers were working to understand what was causing the problem.

AWS customers include some of the world’s biggest businesses and organizations.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

