Downtown Orlando’s Amway Center now sports a new name

The Amway center will now be known as the Kia Center. Signage has gone up on the arena, as well as inside the arena.

Welcome to the Kia Center, the new home of the Orlando Magic. pic.twitter.com/jnZKHkmbeC — Brett James (@thebrettjames1) December 20, 2023

An official press conference, along with a formal announcement of the new name, is expected at 9am.

OUT WITH THE OLD, in with the new!



-New Kia Center signs on the inside as well. https://t.co/RD9ipbkGkK pic.twitter.com/Ohi0OUqH07 — Sabrina Maggiore (@SabrinaWFTV) December 20, 2023





© 2022 Cox Media Group