Amazon’s Project Kuiper is set to launch its first mission tonight at 7 p.m.

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Amazon’s Project Kuiper is set to launch its first mission, which is to send 27 satellites into orbit.

Liftoff is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 9, 2025, from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The Atlas V rocket carrying the satellites is equipped with five GEM-63 solid rocket boosters and a 5.4-meter-wide medium-length payload fairing.

The payload fairing will be jettisoned just after three minutes of flight, and the RD-180 engines, using RP-1 highly purified kerosene and liquid oxygen as propellants, will continue burning until around T+4:23 minutes.

