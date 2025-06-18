Amazon Prime members can get $1 off per gallon over 4th of July weekend

Amazon’s Prime Day 2025 will run for four days from July 8 to July 11, offering exclusive discounts for Prime members.

One of the early deals includes a $1 per gallon gas discount for Prime members from July 3 to July 6 at select gas stations.

To avail of the discount, members need to sign up for BP’s Earnify rewards program and link their Prime account.

The discount applies at over 7,500 Amoco, AM/PM, and BP gas stations, allowing members to save up to 35 gallons at $1 off per gallon.

Last year, Amazon added a fuel discount to its perks, giving Prime members 10 cents off per gallon at thousands of gas stations across the U.S.

Additionally, Prime members can enjoy various perks such as free shipping, Whole Foods savings, and discounts on prescription drugs throughout the year.

