Amazon loses right to sell Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo Co. pulled its products from Amazon.com Inc.’s U.S. site due to unauthorized sales by third-party merchants offering games at lower prices.

The dispute arose from sellers buying Nintendo products in bulk from Southeast Asia and exporting them to the U.S.

Amazon attempted to address the issue by offering authenticity labels, but Nintendo ultimately removed its products from the site.

Nintendo released the Switch 2, the biggest game console launch of all time, with major retailers like Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and GameStop stocking the console in their US stores.

Amazon has faced similar conflicts with other brands over third-party sellers and counterfeits, but has worked to resolve issues and secure deals with companies like Apple and Nike.

Despite recent reports of reestablishing a direct relationship, the Switch 2 console was not listed on Amazon as of Friday.

Nintendo’s Switch 2 had a record-breaking launch, selling over 3.5 million units in four days.

