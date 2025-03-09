Local

Alleged motorcycle gang shooting under investigation New Smyrna Beach

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com
Alleged motorcycle gang shooting under investigation A shooting in New Smyrna Beach is under investigation.
By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — The New Smyrna Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Saturday afternoon on SR-44.

In a Facebook post, NSBPD believes the shooting took place between rival motorcycle gangs in Volusia County.

According to NSBPD, all injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

NSBPD asks civilians to avoid the area as the investigation is ongoing.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group

Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

Carl-Max Millionard is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!