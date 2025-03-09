Alleged motorcycle gang shooting under investigation New Smyrna Beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — The New Smyrna Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Saturday afternoon on SR-44.

In a Facebook post, NSBPD believes the shooting took place between rival motorcycle gangs in Volusia County.

According to NSBPD, all injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

NSBPD asks civilians to avoid the area as the investigation is ongoing.

