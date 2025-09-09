Local

All of Central Florida under Flood Threat advisory Tuesday

By Kassandra Crimi, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com
ORLANDO, Fla. — All of Central Florida is under a Flood Threat advisory on Tuesday.

Our area will experience wet weather throughout Tuesday as a stubborn front drapes over the Florida Peninsula, keeping rain chances elevated.

Slow-moving showers and storms Tuesday afternoon could lead to localized flooding concerns, continuing the wet pattern that has persisted for several days.

Drier air will start to move over our area by the end of the week, helping to reduce our rain chances.

