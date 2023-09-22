All aboard! Brightline begins high-speed train service between Orlando and South Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Brightline’s high-speed train service between central and south Florida begins Friday.

Channel 9 has a crew in Miami to board the first train set to travel to Orlando.

This new train service is a massive project that’s been years in the making.

New Brightline stop in Central Florida could bring economic boom to Orlando New Brightline stop in Central Florida could bring economic boom to Orlando (Nikki DeMarco, WFTV.com/WFTV)

The plans were first announced by All Aboard Florida in 2012.

Some of the first tracks were laid down near the Orlando International Airport in 2020.

Earlier this year, construction wrapped up, and the first trains were tested.

Read: First private US passenger rail line in 100 years is about to link Miami and Orlando at high speed

The inaugural train rolls out of Miami at 6:40 a.m. and it is sold out.

Brightline had to delay the start of the Miami to Orlando service for training and testing, and during that time the excitement and anticipation grew stronger.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 14 An inside look at Brightline’s $100M vehicle maintenance facility in Orlando

Brightline leaders said the first few trains out of Miami and Orlando will be full because the demand is so high.

It’s a diverse market that business travelers are already taking advantage of, but of course, tourism reigns supreme.

People in Miami are planning trips to Central Florida’s theme parks. People in Orlando want to head south for football games and other events.

Watch: 5 areas where Brightline’s arrival here will be a ‘game changer’

The train stations typically open an hour before the first train of the day.

Video: Brightline opens Orlando Station Brightline opens its Orlando Station for the start of service from central and south Florida. (Source: Brightline) (WFTV)

Security, ticketing, and luggage drop-off all happen quickly.

And then you wait for your train in the lounge or bar areas.

Read: See where Brightline could add new train stations

Passengers are not allowed on the platform until 10 minutes before departure.

Tickets start at $79 for adults and $39 for kids. Groups of 4 or more will also receive a 25% discount.

Video: Brightline unveils new train station at Orlando International Airport Channel 9 is sharing an inside look at Brightline’s brand-new train station at Orlando International Airport. (WFTV)

Channel 9 will have continuing coverage of Brightline’s new service between central and south Florida on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group