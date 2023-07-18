Alexander Springs swimming area temporarily closed after snorkeler bit by alligator

OCALA, Fla. — The swimming area at Alexander Springs is temporarily closed after an alligator bit a man while he was snorkeling on Monday.

U.S. Forest Service - National Forests in Florida said the man suffered puncture wounds and lacerations.

Officials said the 7 ½-foot alligator who they believe bit the man was removed from the spring, which is located in Ocala National Forest, Monday afternoon.

Officials said the swimming area will reopen “in the near future.”

WATCH: 5-foot alligator found in Central Florida stormwater pipe

Alexander Springs was briefly closed earlier this month for the removal of a different alligator, but officials said there have been no prior alligator incidents in Ocala National Forest this year involving injuries to the public.

Officials said the USFS and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will continue to monitor conditions and remove aggressive alligators as necessary.

Read: Paddleboarder films close encounter with alligator at Silver Springs State Park

Video: Boy, 13, bit by alligator in Seminole County calls 911: ‘It just stings a little bit’ A 13-year-old boy placed a calm and collected call to 911 to report that he’d been bit by an alligator on Tuesday. (Jeff Levkulich, WFTV.com)

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group