Alexander Springs swimming area temporarily closed after snorkeler bit by alligator

OCALA, Fla. — The swimming area at Alexander Springs is temporarily closed after an alligator bit a man while he was snorkeling on Monday.
U.S. Forest Service - National Forests in Florida said the man suffered puncture wounds and lacerations.
Officials said the 7 ½-foot alligator who they believe bit the man was removed from the spring, which is located in Ocala National Forest, Monday afternoon.
Officials said the swimming area will reopen “in the near future.”
Alexander Springs was briefly closed earlier this month for the removal of a different alligator, but officials said there have been no prior alligator incidents in Ocala National Forest this year involving injuries to the public.
Officials said the USFS and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will continue to monitor conditions and remove aggressive alligators as necessary.
