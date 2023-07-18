News

Alexander Springs swimming area temporarily closed after snorkeler bit by alligator

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com

Alligator File photo

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com

OCALA, Fla. — The swimming area at Alexander Springs is temporarily closed after an alligator bit a man while he was snorkeling on Monday.

U.S. Forest Service - National Forests in Florida said the man suffered puncture wounds and lacerations.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Officials said the 7 ½-foot alligator who they believe bit the man was removed from the spring, which is located in Ocala National Forest, Monday afternoon.

Officials said the swimming area will reopen “in the near future.”

WATCH: 5-foot alligator found in Central Florida stormwater pipe

Alexander Springs was briefly closed earlier this month for the removal of a different alligator, but officials said there have been no prior alligator incidents in Ocala National Forest this year involving injuries to the public.

Officials said the USFS and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will continue to monitor conditions and remove aggressive alligators as necessary.

Read: Paddleboarder films close encounter with alligator at Silver Springs State Park

Video: Boy, 13, bit by alligator in Seminole County calls 911: ‘It just stings a little bit’ A 13-year-old boy placed a calm and collected call to 911 to report that he’d been bit by an alligator on Tuesday. (Jeff Levkulich, WFTV.com)

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Sarah Wilson

Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com

Sarah Wilson joined WFTV Channel 9 in 2018 as a digital producer after working as an award-winning newspaper reporter for nearly a decade in various communities across Central Florida.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

The Latest Headlines
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!