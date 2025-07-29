Alert issued after report of ‘shots fired’ near University of Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — An alert was issued Tuesday after reports of “shots fired” near the University of Florida.
Police said the shooting happened at the main University of Florida HR Building at 903 W University Avenue.
Officers said a barricaded suspect is contained to an off-campus location.
UF Alert-Gainesville: (102 NW 9th Ter) Barricaded suspect is contained to off campus location. Continue to avoid the UF HR building, or secure in place. Normal operations may resume on campus.— UF Alert (@UFAlert) July 29, 2025
The incident prompted a shelter-in-place order.
Police said they have contained the situation, and all traffic is being diverted from the area.
Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.
