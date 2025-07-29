Local

Alachua County Sheriff sends live update about off campus shooting near UF

By Emily Ching, WDBO News & Talk
Alachua County Sheriff’s public information officer Chris Sims went live on social media to share updates on an off campus shooting near the University of Florida.

The shooting occurred at an apartment complex on 102 NW 9th Terrace.

The suspect shot a single round towards officers, no one is injured.

Sim said that the incident is unrelated to the university and it is not an active threat to the school. The sheriff’s officer in direct communication with university officials.

Warrant investigators were on the scene while serving a felony narcotics warrant.

