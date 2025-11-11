Air travel chaos lingers at Orlando airport even as shutdown nears an end

ORLANDO, Fla. — The air travel nightmare continues at Orlando International Airport, with hundreds of delays and more than 60 cancellations reported Monday alone. Late Monday night, the U.S. Senate approved a temporary budget bill, a move that could finally bring an end to the government shutdown that has stretched on for more than 40 days.

The chaos, however, is not going anywhere anytime soon, as airlines have already canceled flights for the rest of the week, setting off what officials describe as a “domino effect” that could take days to untangle. “We had a few hiccups getting here today,” one traveler said. “It was a few delays.”

Many passengers at the Orlando International Airport told Channel 9 they’re feeling anxious and frustrated as cancellations ripple through airports nationwide. “We are a little worried,” one traveler said. Another added, “A lot of worries, concerns, but people are all trying to be in good spirits.”

The ongoing government shutdown has left TSA and FAA workers without pay for weeks. Without enough staff to manage security lines and flight operations, delays have piled up from coast to coast.

The main sticking point in Washington: The Affordable Care Act (ACA). The law’s premium tax credits, which help millions of Americans buy insurance through the federal marketplace, are set to expire at the end of the year unless Congress takes action. Democrats are pushing to extend the credits as part of a broader spending package.

Republicans, meanwhile, argue that the subsidies have grown too costly and want to revisit how they’re distributed, particularly for higher-income families. “Everybody that’s 400% of poverty and below, nothing really changes,” said Florida Senator Rick Scott. “That means a family of four making $128,000, it doesn’t change.”

Scott joined eight Democrats and other Republican senators in voting to fund the government through January. In return, the GOP secured a promise that Congress will hold a separate vote later this year on extending ACA tax credits.

When asked whether lawmakers can find common ground to prevent another shutdown next year, Scott told Channel 9: “I hope so. When I was governor, I talked to everybody — I didn’t care if you’re a Republican or Democrat. This shutdown is horrible. Hopefully, we’ll get this open. Hopefully, on January 31, when we have the next risk of a shutdown, we’ll have passed our spending bills.”

The Senate has now passed the stopgap funding measure, sending it back to the House for final approval.

Until the shutdown officially ends, travelers should expect continued disruptions. Officials estimate air traffic nationwide could remain reduced by about 6%, a strain that could worsen as the busy holiday travel season approaches.

