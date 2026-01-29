AI scam targets Florida couple searching for lost puppy

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Florida couple is warning others about an AI scam that tricked them out of nearly $2,000.

A couple in Saint Petersburg said they received a call about their missing puppy, which needed emergency surgery.

The couple posted a flyer about their lost dog, Hazel, which led to a phone call claiming she had been injured.

Scammers sent an AI-generated photo to make their story seem believable.

Michelle Morida, the dog owner, recounted the moment they received the call, saying, “So it all sounded legit, and I, and that’s where I was like, okay, then, can we come see her? And they’re like, oh, yeah, 9:30 in the morning.”

This reassurance prompted them to pursue the scam, believing they needed to act quickly to save Hazel.

When the couple went to retrieve their dog the next morning, they were shocked to find Hazel waiting for them back at their home, sitting in their golf cart.

This led them to realize they had been duped by the scammers.

Local pet hospitals, in light of this incident, urge pet owners to be cautious, stating they will never ask for emergency payment over the phone.

