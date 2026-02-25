AHA warning for women: 6 in 10 women could have at least one heart disease risk factor by 2050

The American Heart Association (AHA) warns that the number of women with cardiovascular disease risk factors could rise significantly by 2050, with high blood pressure and obesity projected to affect six in 10 women.

The AHA’s report suggests that heart health risk factors will not impact all demographic groups equally, with disparities among Hispanic, Black, and Asian women.

Lifestyle factors such as inadequate physical activity and poor diets contribute to the projected increases in cardiovascular disease among girls and young women, especially those of color.

The report forecasts significant rises in heart disease, heart failure, atrial fibrillation, and stroke among women, with rates of key risk factors increasing in both adult women and girls.

Prevention through healthy habits, early treatment of risk factors, and timely care for heart-related conditions are emphasized as crucial strategies to reduce cardiovascular disease in women.

Despite these projections, the AHA believes that meaningful progress in women’s heart health is achievable through small, sustainable lifestyle changes and improved access to healthcare services.

