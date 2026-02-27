AG Uthmeier, 3 local sheriffs to hold press conference Friday in Titusville

BREVARD COUNTY Fla. — Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier is set to hold a news conference Friday morning in Brevard County.

He’ll be joined by sheriffs from three Central Florida counties, including:

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly

Volusia County Sheriff Michael Chitwood

The event is scheduled to get underway at 9 a.m. in Titusville.

Uthmeier’s office said Florida Gaming Control Commission Chair Julie Brown will also be on hand.

