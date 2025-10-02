News

Advocacy group calls for charges again mother of Marion County teen who faked abduction

By Jonathan Grass, WFTV News
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A national advocacy group is calling for charges against the mother of a Marion County teenager whose kidnapping hoax triggered an Amber Alert last week.

Deputies say 17-year-old Caden Speight shot himself in the leg to stage his kidnapping.

The Uvalde Foundation for Kids now wants his mother charged for refusing to let investigators interview him.

Speight could also face charges for falsely reporting the incident.

