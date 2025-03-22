Local

Acting ICE director announces Alien Enemies Act arrests in Florida

By WFTV.com News Staff
Alien Enemies Act press conference U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's acting director, Todd Lyons, announced the first arrests under the Alien Enemies Act. (Source: WFTV)
By WFTV.com News Staff

ORLANDO, Fla. — The country’s top immigration official was in Orlando Friday when he announced the first arrests under the Alien Enemies Act. That’s the 1789 law that allows broader power in the deportation of undocumented immigrants.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s acting director, Todd Lyons, joined local and state law enforcement officials at the Florida Highway Patrol office to discuss the arrests.

The arrests included alleged Tren de Aragua, or TdA, gang members, one of whom was 52-year-old Franklin Jose Jimenez-Bracho, a citizen of Venezuela. He is accused of multiple crimes, including the murder of his wife in 2021.

Lyons said authorities have apprehended 68 alleged TdA gang members in the past 48 hours and 390 since the beginning of January.

Officials said these arrests are their mission in Florida and across the nation. They did not do into details of their plans.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!