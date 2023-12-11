AAA projects Floridians to break travel records this Christmas, New Year’s

Orlando, FL — Traveling this Christmas, New Year’s?

You’ll be amongst a record breaking group. AAA has released their expectations for Florida residents hitting the roads and skies.

AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins says an estimated 6.6 million Floridians will travel 50 miles or more during the Christmas, New Years travel period, which is a 3.4% increase from last year’s record of 6.4 million.

“AAA has seen steady year-over-year growth in travel demand, culminating with what is expected to be the busiest year-end holiday travel season on record in Florida, and the second-busiest nationwide,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA.

AAA expects more Floridians to drive, a prediction of 6 million, which would be an 181,000 increase from 2022.

AAA says the best time to travel is before 12pm and after 7pm. Saturday December 23rd, and Thursday, December 28th will be the worst days to travel on the road.

Airports are also expected to be busy. 357,000 Floridians are forecast to take a flight, which is 15,000 more than 2022. It’s the second highest air travel volume on record since 399,000 back in 2003.

AAA says the top air travel destination here in the US during the Christmas, New Years travel period is Orlando, Florida. Internationally, it’s London, England.

