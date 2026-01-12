Local

AAA: Florida gas prices at lowest in nearly 5 years

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
ORLANDO, Fla. — Over the past week and a half, gas prices in the Sunshine State dropped another 17 cents.

That’s according to AAA, who said Sunday’s state average settled at $2.69 per gallon.

The auto club noted the last time Florida saw a daily average that low was in March 2021.

AAA said a gallon of regular gas now costs about 44 cents less than it did one year ago.

Here’s a county by county look at what AAA said you’re likely to pay if you plan to stop by a service station on Monday.

  • Seminole: $2.56/gallon
  • Lake: $2.58/gallon
  • Sumter: $2.59/gallon
  • Orange: $2.62/gallon
  • Brevard: $2.65/gallon
  • Osceola: $2.65/gallon
  • Polk: $2.66/gallon
  • Marion: $2.66/gallon
  • Volusia: $2.69/gallon
  • Flagler: $2.73/gallon

Want to find the cheapest gas in your zip code? You can keep tabs on gas prices near you by clicking HERE.

