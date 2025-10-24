Orlando Health gives update on 9 children involved in Orange County crash

Ten people inside the same car were hurt in a traffic crash Thursday night in Orange County, Florida Highway Patrol said.

Friday 7:40 a.m. update:

Orlando Health has issued an update on the 10 patients hurt in Thursday night’s crash in Orange County.

FHP said the crash involved 10 patients, all riding in the same car, who were hospitalized following the crash.

A hospital spokesperson said as of Friday morning:

4 children have been discharged from Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children

5 children remain hospitalized at APH

1 adult remains at Orlando Health ORMC

Orlando Health did not release specific details about injuries, but said all patients still hospitalized were “stable.”

Original story

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Multiple people, mostly children, were hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in Orange County Thursday night.

Florida Highway Patrol said a Nissan Altima was traveling in front of an Alfa Romeo, heading eastbound on Raleigh Street, east of Campanella Avenue. Troopers said the Alfa Romeo rear-ended the Nissan.

wreck scene Two cars wrecked around Raleigh Street east of Campanella Avenue on Oct. 23, 2025. (Source: WFTV)

The Nissan then ran off the roadway and struck a tree, according to FHP.

Investigators said a total of 10 people -- including 9 children -- were riding inside that Nissan Altima.

All of those children were taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital with injuries.

The kids range from age 3 to age 14, hospital officials told Channel 9.

The adult female driver of the Nissan was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center.

The Alfa Romeo’s driver was not hurt and remained on-scene, troopers said.

The crash remains under investigation.

