82-Year-Old veteran becomes Valencia College’s oldest graduate

ORLANDO, Fla. — Paul Grizelle-Reid, an 82-year-old U.S. Army veteran, has become the oldest graduate from Valencia College this year.

After settling in Poinciana to assist his brother with Parkinson’s disease, Paul decided to enroll in a Spanish class at Valencia College, which sparked his interest in pursuing an associate’s degree.

During his time at Valencia College’s Poinciana Campus, Paul took nearly all of his classes in person, forming strong bonds with his fellow students and professors.

He even traveled to Ireland with his classmates, highlighting the camaraderie he found at the college.

Paul completed his associate in arts degree coursework during the summer term and is now working toward a bachelor’s degree in English literature at the University of Central Florida (UCF).

The college said he enjoys commuting to UCF with his classmate and friend, Milan Jacobs.

Valencia said on Wednesday, Paul and Milan celebrated their academic achievements and their friendship at Valencia’s commencement ceremonies.

