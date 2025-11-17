7 hurt after boat crashes into rocks near Jetty Park

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Several people are recovering after a boat crashed Sunday evening in Port Canaveral.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. near Jetty Park.

Brevard County officials said a private boat crashed into rocks, injuring seven people.

We’re told some of those patients were flown by medical helicopter to Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne.

Brevard County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Rescue units responded to help those who were hurt.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating the crash.

There’s no word yet on what led to the boat crash or how badly those on board were injured.

Several hurt in boat crash in Port Canaveral Brevard County officials said seven people suffered injuries Sunday night.

