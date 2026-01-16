5 ways for you to stay warm during the Central Florida freeze warning

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s no secret us Floridians aren’t exactly built for the cold—and with temperatures plunging into the low 30s this weekend, some of us may not know what to do to keep warm.

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

Here are five foolproof tips from the WDBO staff on ways for you and your family to beat the weekend chill!

1. Make hot chocolate or hot tea

Get your favorite cocoa powder from the store, boil some water (or milk!) on the stove, add in some vanilla extract and sugar, and voilà! You have a delicious hot drink for you to wrap your hands around, and warm yourself up from the inside out!

Alternatives of course include hot tea, or hot water with lemon. Whatever your style, just make sure it’s hot!

2. Get under a heated blanket

Nothing feels more luxurious than switching on a heated blanket. Plug it in at your desk, on the couch, in your bed, wherever you plan to lounge, and let the coils inside do their thing.

Combine this with a pair of thermal pajamas, fuzzy socks, or a hot water bottle, and you’ll be good to go.

3. Properly heat your home

It may seem simple (go to your thermostat, switch it to ‘HEAT,’ and your house magically gets warm), but did you know there’s a proper way to heat your home?

To reduce heat loss, experts suggest insulating your windows. You can do this with a window insulation kit from Amazon, or your local hardware store.

You can also seal up any drafts that threaten to bring more cold air into your home. For a quick, easy solution, use a blanket or a towel.

Opening up your blinds can be another quick and easy way to introduce more heat to your home. The sun is a great source of natural warmth, and letting in some sunlight can actually cause a greenhouse effect, which can help make your home even cozier.

4. Layer up

This one may seem a little obvious, but it’s always worth mentioning. If you have on both a sweatshirt and a jacket, and are still a little cold, try putting on another layer underneath, like a thermal T-shirt or a long-sleeved shirt.

Thermal leggings are great to wear underneath a pair of jeans or dress pants. You can even double up on socks!

5. Stay hydrated

Doctors have actually found a link between dehydration and being cold, a fact that many people aren’t aware of. Experts at Massachusetts General Hospital say, “it’s not uncommon to feel less thirsty in cold weather,” but that staying hydrated in the winter is important, as “the drier air from indoor heating can cause you to become dehydrated without even noticing.”

Make sure you are drinking the recommended amount of water (approximately 3.2 liters), as “water is necessary for transporting nutrients, removing waste from the body, supporting the immune system,” and “maintaining a proper body temperature,” which Mass General says “is important for preventing hypothermia if outdoors in winter.”

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2026 Cox Media Group