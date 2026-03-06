4 hurt in Apopka shooting, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting left four men injured Thursday night in Apopka, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to the scene at the 200 block of West 12th Street shortly before 9:30 p.m.

On arrival, deputies found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Paramedics transported both individuals to a local hospital for treatment, the sheriff’s office said.

While deputies were investigating the scene, they learned about two additional shooting victims.

An OCSO spokesperson said those two men took themselves to a nearby hospital for injuries described as non-life-threatening.

The sheriff’s office said the victims involved in the shooting are between the ages of 21 and 48.

Investigators have not said if they have made any arrests or have any suspects in the case.

Channel 9 is monitoring deputies’ activity near the crime scene Friday morning.

Reporter Q McCray has the latest in his live updates on Channel 9 and TV 27.

