36 charged, including 2 officers, in major Orange County Jail drug ring bust

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — In a major drug crackdown, 36 individuals have been charged in connection with a drug smuggling operation at the Orange County Jail following a six-month investigation.

The investigation began when inmates at the jail seemed to be under the influence of drugs over a seven-week span in spring 2025. The Orange County Corrections Department asked the Metropolitan Bureau of Investigation for help in identifying how and where the drugs were entering the facility.

The charges against the defendants encompass Racketeering (RICO), Conspiracy to Commit Racketeering, Trafficking synthetic cannabinoids, and bringing contraband into a county detention center. Of those charged, 22 were inmates at the time of the alleged offenses.

Notably, two corrections officers have been implicated. Danielle Lamb faces charges of introducing contraband into a county facility, while Sharnese Warren is charged with racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

Additionally, a private attorney has been charged with trafficking synthetic cannabinoids and conspiracy to do so, accused of transporting illegal drugs into the jail while representing an inmate.

