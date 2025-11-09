3 teens dead, 3 seriously injured in late-night Orange County truck overturn

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A crash on Welch Road in Apopka resulted in the deaths of three teenagers and injuries to others when a truck lost control, struck a tree, and overturned.

The accident happened as the vehicle was heading east on Welch Road, nearing Wekiwa Drive.

A 17-year-old male driver lost control while navigating a curve, causing the vehicle to leave the road, hit a tree, and overturn.

The driver and two passengers, aged 15 and 14, were transported to area hospitals with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Unfortunately, a 17-year-old passenger was pronounced deceased at AdventHealth Apopka, while two other passengers, aged 17 and 13, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have confirmed that the crash remains under investigation, and the exact cause of the driver losing control has not been specified.

