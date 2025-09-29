3 teens arrested after stealing SUV in Winter Haven, sheriff says

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Deputies in Polk County said three teenagers were arrested after stealing an SUV over the weekend.

Investigators said a 15-year-old and two 16-year-olds stole a 2020 GMC Terrain in Winter Haven on Saturday.

The vehicle was reported stolen to the Winter Haven Police Department at around 8:45 a.m. that morning.

Deputies received information about the stolen SUV Saturday night, which was traveling west on Winter Lake Road from US Hwy 17.

The vehicle was located at a Circle K store on Spirit Lake Road, leading to the arrest of the suspects.

Deputies said the stolen SUV was returned to its owner after the arrests.

“I’m very proud of my team for swiftly apprehending these juvenile felons before they could commit any more crimes in the county. While they are all facing serious charges, there is still time for them to make better decisions and turn their lives around. We hope that they heed that advice,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

