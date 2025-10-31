21 Eustis homes evacuated after partial bridge collapse Thursday night

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — More than a dozen Eustis families were forced to leave their homes in Spring Ridge Estates Thursday night after a bridge in their neighborhood partially collapsed into a ravine.

Eustis officials got the call shortly after 7 p.m.

The bridge is the only access route in and out of their neighborhood.

The Eustis Fire Department says 21 homes in total are under mandatory evacuation orders.

“Leaving behind my home is the main thing,” said resident Deedee Alwine. “I’m glad our family is out. I just hope they keep an eye on everything.”

Channel 9 was on scene as families crossed the remaining part of the bridge with suitcases, pets, and handfuls of belongings. People evacuated included babies in strollers to elderly residents helped by caregivers. Once across, they were told they could not return until the bridge is stabilized.

Fire Chief Michael Swanson said the bridge began showing signs of damage Monday following a massive storm that dumped roughly 19 inches of rain between Sunday and Monday. The flooding weakened the structure, which ultimately gave way Thursday.

This bridge is private property—controlled by an HOA, Swanson said. He says authorities met with the HOA earlier this week and planned to close the bridge Friday, but it partially collapsed before they could do that.

The chief said that officials are concerned about further parts of the bridge crumbling. Only Channel 9 got an up close look at the damage with the Chief. We watched as water and debris flowed under the bridge, eroding the structure more.

Many residents spent the night in local hotels, unsure when they’ll be allow back.

Five-year-old Liam told Channel 9 he packed his three favorite toys because, as his family told him, they didn’t know when they would be coming back.

The fire department emphasized the evacuations are mandatory, and residents will not be permitted to return until engineers determine the bridge is safe.

