2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season ends with no US landfalls for the first time in a decade

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
ORLANDO, Fla. — The 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season officially ended over the weekend.

This year marked the first time in a decade that no hurricanes made landfall in the United States.

The 2025 hurricane season saw 13 named storms and 5 hurricanes, both below the average.

Tropical Storm Chantal was the only system to reach the U.S. coastline.

Hurricane Melissa, the last storm of the season, was the most powerful and caused catastrophic damage to Jamaica and Haiti.

