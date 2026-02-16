Local

2-year-old dies after being found unresponsive in Sanford retention pond

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

SANFORD, Fla. — A 2-year-old child died Friday night after being found unresponsive in a retention pond at the Windchase Apartments in Sanford.

Sanford police officers discovered the child shortly after responding to a 10:00 p.m. call regarding a missing person on Feb. 14.

Based on the initial investigation, officials say it appears the child woke up and exited the apartment after the entire family had gone to bed for the night. Officers and emergency responders conducted an immediate search of the area after arriving at the scene.

Officers found the child in the retention pond after searching the apartment complex grounds. The child was unresponsive and not breathing when discovered. Responding officers immediately performed life-saving measures.

The Sanford Fire Department arrived and took the child to a nearby hospital, where they were subsequently pronounced dead.

