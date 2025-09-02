2 Pulse protesters released from jail

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two of three protesters arrested after chalk was used on the Pulse Memorial crosswalk have been released from jail. On Monday, protesters took their fight to City Hall, saying they don’t want to disturb the Pulse memorial.

WFTV caught up with protester Chris Blem, as he was drawing with chalk. He said, “Three people were quite brave in their actions.”

He was talking about the three protesters arrested Sunday as they take their fight to City Hall, trying to protect their First Amendment rights by coloring the sidewalk with chalk.

On Sunday, some people colored the Pulse Memorial crosswalk and got in trouble.

Zane Aparicio and Mary Jane East walked out of the Orange County jail after they and Donavon Short were arrested.

When asked if it was worth it, Aparicio replied, “I think so.”

Florida Highway Patrol troopers accuse them of defacing property.

During their first appearance, the judge told them, “You were arrested for damage to property, interference, to a traffic control device.”

However, Blake Simons, the attorney representing the three, disagrees, saying, “The evidence washed away. The $1,500 in damage that was alleged in these complaints washed away before they were even pulling out with the individuals that were arrested.”

On Friday night, Sebastian Suarez was also arrested on accusations of defacing a traffic control device. But a judge dropped the charges, saying he found no probable cause.

However, this time the judge found probable cause.

“While the judge released them on their own recognizance. They did not have to pay any bond money, and it will be up to the state to determine to press charges against these individuals,” Simons said.

Both the federal and state governments are cracking down on the use of political statements on public roads and buildings. But officials also say it’s a safety issue.

Blem said, “How is art political? How’s a heart, how’s love, how’s a rainbow political? It’s not. It’s hidden homophobia and racism hidden behind pointless laws.”

But some disagree, saying nothing should be on the crosswalks, especially if it’s for safety.

Orlando resident Emy Brookins said, “I think there’s a lot of ways we can still express through art that’s not going against the law.”

Tourist Sebastian Pegan also supports the state, saying, “If it’s for safety, I think it’s OK.”

It will be up to the state attorney’s office to decide if the three protesters will face formal charges. WFTV reached out to them and are still waiting to hear back.

