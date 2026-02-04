2 hurt after crash involving school bus on I-4 in Osceola County, troopers say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Crews are investigating a crash involving a school bus in Osceola County.

Online records show the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday on eastbound Interstate 4, south of World Drive in Osceola County.

Florida Highway Patrol reports that the crash involves injuries and has two right lanes of eastbound I-4 closed in the area.

The Florida Highway Patrol said two adults were taken to Celebration Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers said none of the children on the bus were transported.

