2 house fires under investigation in Seminole County, officials say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Firefighters responded to two separate house fires Wednesday in Seminole County.

In Altamonte Springs, a home along Via Verona Drive caught fire shortly after noon, the Seminole County Fire Department said.

Crews arrived to find flames shooting from the roof but investigators said no one was hurt.

Altamonte Springs fire Fire broke out Wednesday at a home on Via Verona Drive. (Seminole County Fire Department)

In Apopka, a house fire sent one person to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, according to SCFD.

The home along Attleboro Place also had flames shooting from the roof when crews arrived around 1:45 p.m., fire officials said.

Apopka house fire investigation Fire broke out at a house along Attleboro Place on Wednesday afternoon. (Seminole County Fire Department)

SCFD said the causes of both fires are under investigation.

