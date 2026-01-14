2 Gainesville police officers shot; gunman killed after lumber store shooting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Two Gainesville police officers were shot, and two others are dead after a shooting on Wednesday morning.

The officers are recovering after a shooting around 8 a.m. outside of a lumber store.

Gainesville police said they responded to reports of a man with a gun.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers spotted a car fleeing the area.

Officials said the suspect exited the vehicle and fired at the responding officers.

Additional police units arrived on scene and shot the suspect, killing him.

During the investigation, officers discovered another victim inside the lumber store who is believed to have been shot by the suspect.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, with authorities expected to provide more updates as they gather further information.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group