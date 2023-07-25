News

2 disturbances being tracked in the Atlantic Ocean

By Jason Kelly, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com

2 disturbances being tracked in the Atlantic Ocean The National Hurricane Center said Monday that it is tracking two disturbances in the Atlantic Ocean. (WFTV)

By Jason Kelly, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Update:

The National Hurricane Center said Monday that it is tracking two disturbances in the Atlantic Ocean.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Disturbance 1

A tropical wave is several hundred miles east of the Windward Islands.

Although the system has not become any better organized since Sunday, there remains the possibility for some slow development during the next several days as it moves westward across the tropical Atlantic and into the eastern Caribbean Sea.

Read: U.S. Coast Guard searching for man reported overboard from Carnival ship

Whether it develops or not, it could bring heavy rains and strong gusty winds across the Lesser Antilles during the next day or two.

There is now a 10% chance it could develop into a system in the next two days.

Disturbance 2

A week trough of low pressure is located several hundred miles south of Bermuda.

Conditions could lead to the system’s gradual development as it moves toward the southeastern United States coast later this week and into the weekend.

There is a 20% chance it could develop into a system in the next week.

Chief meteorologist Tom Terry said that although the models indicate that it has a low chance of further development, he will continue to monitor it as it moves west, south of Bermuda.

Read: Heavy to severe thunderstorms could bring wind gusts exceeding 50 mph to metro Orlando

He said another wave off the coast of Africa will also need to be watched this week.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic, Don has been downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone.

Click here to download the free WFTV weather app, and stream live updates from Terry live by clicking here.

Image 1 of 26

Hurricane season names These are the names for storms that develop during the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season. (WFTV.com News Staff)


Previous story:

Channel 9 meteorologists are keeping an eye on two disturbances in the Atlantic Ocean.

Tropical Storm Don has been slowly moving through the northern Atlantic over the last week.

Don is forecast to drastically weaken Monday and could become a post-tropical system before the end of the day.

TODAY: Florida’s back-to-school sales tax holiday begins

Another system is a tropical wave near the Caribbean called Invest 95-L.

That system remains a weak low-presser system that is very disorganized.

Watch: Scattered storms to keep Central Florida slightly cooler Monday

The wave could see some gradual development this week.

The system has around a 20% chance of tropical formation.

Video: Tropical wave near Caribbean has lower chance of development this week

Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:

©2023 Cox Media Group

Jason Kelly

Jason Kelly, WFTV.com

Jason Kelly joined WFTV in 2014.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

The Latest Headlines
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!