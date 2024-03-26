News

$1M Powerball ticket sold in Central Florida

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

$1M Powerball ticket sold in Central Florida (WFTV)

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Time to check your Powerball tickets.

While no one hit Monday night’s $800 million jackpot, someone is going to collect a lot of money after buying a $1 million winning ticket in Orange County.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Florida Lottery officials said that ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven store in Ocoee.

The winner matched all five white balls, which were: 7-11-19-53-68.

The ticket missed the Powerball, which was 23.

READ: Powerball: No winner again; jackpot rises to $865 million

The convenience store, located at 331 West Silver Star Road, is no stranger to selling lucky lottery tickets.

In 2023, a DeLand man purchased a $1 million scratch off ticket from that same 7-Eleven.

READ: Volusia County man wins $1M prize from scratch-off game

Meantime, Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot has climbed to $865 million.

And don’t forget — the next Mega Millions jackpot, which will be drawn Tuesday night — has risen to a massive $1.1 billion.

READ: Mega Millions: No winner in Friday’s drawing; jackpot rises to $1.1 billion

Be sure to catch the winning lottery numbers on WFTV Tonight.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!