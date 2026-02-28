19-year-old arrested after 7-Eleven parking lot shooting in Sanford

SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford Police arrested 19-year-old Zeidan Markel McKever on Friday following a shooting in a 7-Eleven parking lot that left two people injured.

Police said the incident happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. at 2700 W. 25th St.

Law enforcement said the gunfire followed a verbal altercation between McKever and the 19-year-old victim. Investigators said both men suffered gunshot wounds during the exchange and were treated at local hospitals, where the victim remains in critical condition.

McKever was booked into the John E. Polk Correctional Facility on Friday evening. Police said he faces charges of criminal mischief and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Sanford Police investigators are continuing to look into the circumstances surrounding the exchange of gunfire.

The department is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Sanford Police Department directly. Information can also be provided through the Crimeline website at www.crimeline.org.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group